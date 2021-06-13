Politicians round on Ian Paisley after Van Morrison chant

Ian Paisley Jnr MP on stage at the Europa with Sir Van Morrison.

The actions of Ian Paisley at the Europa Hotel in Belfast were criticised by politicians from rival parties.

Four gigs by the musician at the hotel were cancelled at the last minute under coronavirus regulations.

Sir Van, an outspoken critic of Covid-19 restrictions, took to the stage on Thursday and addressed the audience of 140, chanting “Robin Swann is very dangerous!”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video footage then showed him inviting DUP MP Mr Paisley on to the stage, where they continued the chant.

Mr Paisley later released a statement in which he said: “I was put on the spot and called to the stage and tried to bring matters to a close by referencing some of Van’s music. What was parody, comedy, banter and sarcasm should not be blown out of all proportion.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Mike Nesbitt said: “Ian Paisley will know that Robin Swann has faced death threats during the course of this pandemic. I think the party leader (Edwin Poots) and the incoming First Minister (Paul Givan) need to take action against Ian Paisley, because what he did was a disgrace.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said Mr Paisley embarrassed himself and those he represents: “This was not just buffoonery at its worst but a calculated and unwarranted attack on the Health Minister.

“Considering [he] happily shared the office of Junior minister in Stormont with IRA convict Gerry Kelly, it is not just crass but reflective of the quality of his judgement that he thought it appropriate to roar about Mr Swann being ‘dangerous’.”

Sinn Fein’s Colm Gildernew said Ian Paisley needs to “unequivocally apologise”.

Northern Ireland man Mark Young, who said he has lost three family members to coronavirus, is ashamed to have Ian Paisley as his MP.

He tweeted: “The dangerous people are individuals like Van Morrison & Ian Paisley Jr who have undermined our health advice multiple times across the past 16 months.

“I’m absolutely ashamed that this individual is meant to be the MP for my area.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe