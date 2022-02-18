Polls ‘sectarian headcounts after DUP and SF tinkering’

Sir Reg Empey

UUP peer Lord Reg Empey and former SDLP MLA Alban Maginness – both members of their party talks teams in 1998 – were speaking after the resignation of First Minister Paul Givan triggered the automatic removal of Sinn Fein’s Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

The process has intensified an ongoing heated debate about which party is most likely to secure the first minister’s position after May’s election.

But Lord Empey said the debate would never even have arisen if the DUP and Sinn Fein had not amended the legislative basis of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement which he says they both did in the legislative version of the St Andrews Agreement in 2006/7.

Both he and Mr Maginness said the DUP and Sinn Fein tweaked the Belfast Agreement so that Ian Paisley and Martin McGuinness did not have to be presented to MLAs on a joint ticket for approval in an Assembly vote.

Furthermore, the changes meant that the first minister would no longer necessarily come from the community with most MLAs, whether unionist or nationalist, but rather from the largest single party.

As a result, both men said every election since has degenerated into a “sectarian headcount” or “ethno-nationalistic” battle for domination.

Asked why politics has become so ill-tempered since the days of David Trimble and John Hume, Lord Empey said: “What has happened is that the agreement that we negotiated [in 1998] was changed.

“Under our proposals that we had ratified [in 1998], the largest party in the largest designation, ie unionist or nationalist, would provide the first minister and the largest party in the second largest designation would be the deputy first minister. Two names then went before the Assembly on a single resolution to be elected by the Assembly in a cross-community vote. But that was changed to suit Paisley and McGuinness.”

He claimed Mr Paisley did not want to be seen on a joint resolution with former IRA commander Martin McGuinness, and that Mr McGuinness did not want to be subject to a unionist veto, due to his paramilitary past. And this, he believes, is at the root of the tensions today.

“It has completely changed the whole way devolution operates. The tenor of election manifestos changed after that with a major focus on keeping the other party out or securing first minister for Sinn Fein.”

He added that under the original legislation, “there would be no question of Sinn Fein being first minister because there would be more pro-Union MLAs than nationalist MLAs”.

But his criticism does not simply extend back to 2006/7.

“The DUP has also been resisting attempts in Parliament that we have been making in the last number of months and weeks to try and change the legislation back to the original proposal.”

The News Letter asked the DUP and Sinn Fein why they changed the means of electing the first and deputy first ministers, and why they didn’t back recent efforts to change it back again. The News Letter also asked if they prefer the St Andrews arrangements because they believe it will better motivate their voters to turn out.

The DUP response did not address any of the questions.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Deborah Erskine said: “A SF win at the election would take Northern Ireland in the wrong direction. They would have more MLAs, more ministers and more influence than any other party. That would be bad for Northern Ireland. We want to spend the next decade fixing our health service, driving down waiting times, improving our schools and making Northern Ireland better. SF want to spend the next decade undermining Northern Ireland and talking about a border poll.

“Unionism needs to stand together rather than attack each other. Reg just can’t help himself attacking fellow unionists.”