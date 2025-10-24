Poppy sellers in NI will need to display EU signs and stickers legally raise Remembrance Day funds - MP brands rules 'absurd'

South Antrim MP Robin Swann says new EU requirements for poppy sellers in Northern Ireland are "unacceptable" and "absurd".

Anyone selling poppies in Northern Ireland this year will be required to have EU-mandated signs and stickers on display showing they have permission to sell the charity emblems here, a situation branded “absurd” by a local MP.

Robin Swann says the Royal British Legion (RBL) is being “forced to navigate unnecessary EU bureaucracy” simply to sell poppies – after the charity instructed sellers that they must have compliance signs on display to legally raise funds for veterans.

It is a requirement under the Windsor Framework that companies or charities selling certain items originating in Great Britain have an EU representative to sell the products legally in Northern Ireland.

As the Legion launches its annual Remembrance Day campaign in the province, it has issued a warning to anyone selling poppies that they must comply with an EU directive to legally sell the charity emblems.

The charity told sellers that “it is extremely important that we comply with these regulations” – by having notices on display and “stickers affixed to all poppy trays” showing details of its EU representative.

The notices must be “printed on paper and positioned on/near the stall, in a leaflet holder or stuck on a wall”.

Ulster Unionist MP for South Antrim Robin Swann told the News Letter: “It is unacceptable that volunteers supporting the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal in Northern Ireland are being forced to navigate unnecessary EU bureaucracy simply to sell poppies.

“The idea that volunteers need EU compliance paperwork and stickers just to raise funds for veterans and their families is absurd. Quite clearly, poppies pose no threat to the EU customs union - common sense must prevail.

“I have tabled a motion in Parliament calling for this to be rectified urgently and I am urging Ministers to work with the Royal British Legion and the EU to remove these obstacles.”

Mr Swann’s early day motion calls on the Minister for Veterans and the Minister for the Constitution and European Relations “to work with the Royal British Legion and the European Union to remove the unnecessary requirements placed on those selling poppies and other commemorative materials in Northern Ireland” – and urges the government to “fully [support] all those who support the Poppy Appeal”.

A spokesperson for the Royal British Legion said: “All Poppy Appeal and Remembrance activity needs to comply with the laws and regulations of the country or local authority where it takes place.

“We have provided guidelines to our volunteers in NI that information regarding compliance with product regulations must be displayed when collecting for the Poppy Appeal.

"We are very grateful to the thousands of volunteers who give their time to support the Appeal in Northern Ireland and beyond.”

A note from the charity to sellers said: “As we told you previously, we are now required to have an appointed EU representative to handle compliance and safety issues for products distributed, sold or given for donation in Northern Ireland.

“Therefore, any upcoming physical activities during Poppy Appeal, local fundraising events, or where you are setting up stalls in malls, retail forecourts etc, MUST have the attached notice on display, printed on paper and positioned on/near the stall, in a leaflet holder or stuck on a wall near the activity.

“We also require EU rep address stickers affixed to all poppy trays used during the Appeal, so please ensure that you do so; it is extremely important that we comply with these regulations”.

The General Product Safety Regulation (GPSR) is applicable in Northern Ireland under the Windsor Framework.

The rules mean that anyone selling into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK – even for digital products – would have to have a “responsible person” registered here, and complete compliance paperwork.

It has resulted in online sellers in Great Britain – who deliver to the rest of the world – withdrawing products from the Northern Ireland market entirely.