Portadown interface: three-metre tall metal barrier removed with local agreement

Under the “Together: building a united community” (T:buc) strategy, the Department of Justice-led interfaces programme worked with the local community and Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council to remove the three metres tall metal structure at Water Street, Portadown.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said: “Removing these physical barriers makes a positive contribution to building a truly shared society in Northern Ireland. Significant collaboration has been going on behind the scenes and I commend the local community for supporting this significant step forward.”

Local community and residents’ groups, who have been extensively involved in the process for years, have supported the progress.

Drumcree Community Trust said it “welcomes the removal of the Water Street interface and looks forward to the regeneration of the area”.

Obins Street and Park Road Community Association welcoming the removal, said: “We, along with others from within the community have been working tirelessly for some years and are excited, given the proposed redevelopment of Water Street: an area that has been lying derelict for many years.”

A spokesperson for Parkmount Orange lodge added: “After consultation with lodge representatives, we welcome the redevelopment of the Water Street area and look forward to all sections of our community receiving further redevelopment and much needed investment.”

Lord Mayor Sarah Duffy commented: “The removal of this interface barrier at Water Street is the culmination of extensive work and community consultation and Council would like to pay tribute to all community representatives who gave of their time so freely and tirelessly. This is also an important step in the regeneration of this area and we are hopeful for what the future may bring for local residents.”

A local developer is planning to regenerate and redevelop the derelict site.

When Justice functions were devolved to the Northern Ireland Assembly in 2010 there were 59 recognised interface security structures transferred from the NIO to the DoJ. A third have been removed, a third reduced and a third remain a ‘work in progress’.

Water Street, Portadown Contractors removing the 3 metres high interface structure from Water Street, Portadown following extensive collaboration with the local community, council and the Department of Justice Photo: Michael Cooper

Water Street, Portadown Contractors remove the interface at Water Street, Portadown Photo: Michael Cooper