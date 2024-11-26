Portrait of former First Minister Arlene Foster unveiled as part of influential women collection in Queen's University Belfast
Baroness Foster’s picture was painted as part of a university drive to celebrate influential women, and her portrait is joined by one of Dubai business leader Raja Al Gurg.
Over the past 20 years Queen’s has been taking steps to celebrate women with a connection to the university, feeling that its renowned portrait gallery has historically been far too male-centric.
The former first minister graduated from Queen’s with a law degree in 1989, and also first got involved in politics during her student days.
As such, she says she’s delighted to be honoured by the place that “played such a formative role in [her] journey into public life”.
She said: “My time here as a student, and later as chair of the Queen's Unionist Association, shaped my passion for politics and my belief in the importance of strong leadership.
"To be included among the figures in the Great Hall is not only a personal privilege but a reflection of the progress we've made in ensuring women are represented and celebrated in all sectors of society.”
Stating that, as the first female leader of both the DUP and of Northern Ireland, she’s always been conscious of the responsibility to lead by example, Baroness Foster said: “Representation matters.
"When women see themselves reflected in positions of influence, it sends a powerful message that they too can break barriers, challenge conventions, and achieve great things.
“I'm proud to stand alongside so many incredible women as part of this initiative by Queen's to promote gender equality and to recognize the remarkable contributions women make across all fields.
"I hope this inspires young women and girls to step forward with confidence, embrace opportunities, and play their full part in shaping the future of Northern Ireland and beyond."
Ranked as one of the most powerful businesswomen in the world, Dr Al Gurg has been recognised internationally with accolades including France’s highest award, the Legion of Honour.
Chair and managing director of the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, a huge conglomerate in the United Arab Emirates, she has released two volumes of her memoirs and sits on the board of Dubai’s Chamber of Commerce.
Six years ago, Queen’s University gave her an honorary doctorate in economics.
She said: “It feels surreal to think that my portrait would share a space with so many esteemed figures in the historic Great Hall.
"For many years, the only portrait of a woman in this hall was that of Queen Victoria.
"I am delighted to see this balance is being addressed through the Queen’s Gender Initiative, which actively commissions portraits of visionary women associated with Queen’s.”
Other portraits planned include former MLA Monica McWilliams, who co-founded the Women’s Coalition political party in the 1990s.
