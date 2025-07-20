Portrush band parade on penultimate day of Open hailed as 'tremendous success'

Crowds enjoying the Portrush Sons of Ulster parade in Portrush on Saturday night. Photo: X

A band parade that coincided with the penultimate day of the Open golf tournament has been hailed as a spectacular evening of music.

The Portrush Sons of Ulster parade is a staple of the marching calendar stretching back decades, and is usually held on the first Saturday after the Twelfth, but organisers had faced calls for it to be moved because of the competition.

However, Mark Darbon, chief executive of golf body the Royal & Ancient (R&A), said that only “marginal adjustments” of about 15 minutes to the golf tee-times on Saturday had been made to ensure both events can take place in a “seamless” way.

The R&A boss said his organisation recognised that they are “a guest in the community”

The parade was due to attract 77 bands and around 2000 spectators were expected.

The MP for neighbouring North Antrim Jim Allister attended the parade, describing it as a “wonderful night of Ulster culture” – saying it was enjoyed by huge crowds, “despite the puerile attempts of anti-unionists to demonise the parade”.

“What a weekend Portrush is having”, the TUV leader said.

His party colleague, Causeway councillor Allister Kyle congratulated Portrush Sons of Ulster on a “spectacular evening”.

“Well done to the committee and members of Portrush Sons of Ulster on a spectacular evening.

“The smartly presented seaside town flute band just wanted to be left alone to do what they do every year. Instead, they were met by a frenzy of manufactured hysteria stirred up by sections of the media.

“Having spoken to police after the parade, they confirmed everything linked to the parade passed off without any incidents—contrary to the earlier hype from many media outlets.

“As I have previously stated, I was pleased to be asked by the band to represent them in discussions facilitated by council officials with the R&A.

“The R&A repeatedly told us they were guests in our town and guests in our community. Yet, local people were left feeling marginalised and even vilified by media outlets, including Golf Digest.

“One of the common misconceptions was that the band were being unreasonable by not changing their date, not starting later, or not accepting an eleventh-hour offer of money to cancel.

“Firstly, the band fraternity is massive throughout Northern Ireland. The calendar of annual parades remains largely unchanged so that events don’t clash. Everyone wants to be close to the Twelfth without overlapping with other major parades. Portrush has successfully held the first Saturday after the Twelfth for many years. If they had cancelled or postponed, they could have lost their slot to another band or faced serious difficulties finding a new date.

“Many asked, ‘Why did they not start later?; The simple answer is: 11pm is the latest any parade can go on in a built-up area. With the number of bands expected, 8.30pm was the latest start time possible. Thanks to the marshals on the night, bands were well-organised, and the parade finished by 10.45pm.

“Discussions began in January, and while the R&A asked the band to consider cancelling, the band committee made it clear this was not their preferred option. To their credit, the R&A representatives worked alongside the band to ensure both events could proceed with minimal disruption.

“Monthly meetings took place from January, facilitated by council officials. Unfortunately, the R&A later changed their position, offering money to cancel the parade, and this offer was then leaked to the press. The leak backfired. Negative press coverage galvanised support across the band fraternity, and instead of shrinking, the parade grew.

“The band made practical compromises without asking for anything in return. They made logistical changes, adjusted the parade route, and delayed the starting time.

“I was proud to be in Portrush on Saturday night, seeing the vast crowds, many of whom were in golf attire, clearly having attended The Open during the day and staying to enjoy the incredible musical spectacle in the evening.

“Once again, I congratulate Portrush Sons of Ulster, particularly their committee, for organising one of the most successful nights Portrush has seen in years. It was a pleasure to assist you, and I thank you for the kind memento you presented to me after the parade.