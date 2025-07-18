Organisers of a major band parade in Portrush are looking forward to attracting significant spectators from the Open golf tournament in the town.

It was widely reported this week that some timings at The Open on Saturday are to be adjusted by 15 minutes to accommodate the annual parade, which the Portrush Sons of Ulster have been holding for over 20 years.

It is expected that 77 bands will take part with some 2000 spectators expected.

However Mark Darbon, chief executive of the Royal & Ancient (R&A), said only “marginal adjustments” of about 15 minutes to the golf tee-times on Saturday would be made to ensure both events can take place in a “seamless” way.

“We recognise that when we bring The Open Championship to town, we are a guest in the community in which we operate,” he said.

The Parades Commission said the parade is not considered sensitive and that it has a record of an application for it dating back to July 2003.

"This parade has been taking place on the first Saturday after the Twelfth in Portrush for around 30 years," said TUV councillor Allister Kyle. "The police are on record as saying it has never been contentious."

"Certainly, the last time that the Open was here in 2019, the band ran a concert in Portrush amphitheatre and the Americans loved it. So I expect there will be even more interest this time, as there is much more freedom for people coming and going from the Open into Portrush.

“We do marching bands differently than anywhere else in the world and it's something really for international visitors to take in.

"The council were happy enough that it was happening. They have organized a programme of entertainment in Portrush throughout the week, but purposely left Saturday evening free because the parade would fill the gap.”

Mr Kyle said the band pushed the parade starting time back from 8pm to 8:30pm and moved the starting point a few hundred metres to facilitate people leaving the Open. They were unable to start any later because they are obliged to end the parade by 11pm, he added.