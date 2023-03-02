The open letter was organised by former Presbyterian elder Steven Smyrl, who was removed from his role at Christ Church Sandymount in Dublin in 2019 because he was in a same-sex marriage, the BBC reported.

In February Rev Sam Mawhinney, who is based in Dublin, said even though it was contrary to church policy, he was against the ordination of women.The 150 signatories expressed concern that his comments had encouraged other clergy to "voice hostility to women in leadership roles"."Misogynistic remarks" their letter suggests, are "not at all rare within certain quarters" of the church.Other signatories to the letter include former Northern Ireland justice minister David Ford and infectious disease expert Prof Sam McConkey.

Among the signatories was retired professor of French, Ruth Whelan, who once studied to become a Presbyterian minister but later gave up on that ambition. Part of her reason for dropping her ambition, she told the BBC, was a lack of support when trying to secure preaching experience.

Rev Dr Sam Mawhinney, minister of Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church in Dublin, who was elected Moderator-Designate of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI) on Tuesday, 7 February 2023

The signatories want the church to publicly "demonstrate its commitment to upholding the value and worth of women as equals in both the church and in wider society"."The signatories to this letter demand that church authorities act immediately and without prevarication in order to repair the damage to the reputation of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland".

A spokesperson for the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI) said: “Wednesday’s Open Letter came to the Moderator in quite a strange way, in that it was released to media outlets at what appears to be almost at the same time. This perhaps implies that the purpose of the letter was primarily for the benefit of the media and not simply a request for the Church to look into a particular issue.

“The letter came to PCI via an e-mail which was signed ‘Concerned Presbyterians’. It appears, however, from media reporting of this story to date, that the main author of the letter is in fact not a member of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland. Clearly a number of others who have signed it are not members of PCI either. Nonetheless, as is normal practice when correspondence is received, time will be taken to give it due and appropriate consideration.”