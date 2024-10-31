Presbyterian Moderator calls on church congregations to pray for Middle East at services this Sunday

Presbyterian Moderator, Right Reverend Dr Richard Murray

​The Presbyterian Moderator has called on the church’s 500-plus congregations to pray for the Middle East at services this Sunday.

Right Reverend Dr Richard Murray has asked congregations across the island of Ireland to pray for an end to war and encouraged people to make donations through the church’s charity partners.

In his letter to ministers across Ireland, Dr Murray wrote, “As Moderator, I would urge you, in this coming week and especially at worship services on Sunday 3rd November, to encourage the members of your congregation to pray earnestly for God’s intervention to bring an end to war in the region and to lift up to Him all those whose lives have been turned upside down by it.”

Quoting from Psalm 34:18, the Moderator, who is minister of Drumreagh Presbyterian Church in County Antrim, continued, “As we think of those enduring unspeakable suffering, we also cling to the reassuring words of the Psalmist who reminds us, “The Lord is close to the broken-hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”

Dr Murray encouraged congregations to pray:

- For our Sovereign Lord to intervene to end war in the region, constraining the leaders of nations to negotiate a ceasefire and an end to conflict and violence so that a just and lasting peace is established and hope is restored in the land of our Saviour’s birth.

- For all whose lives have been torn apart by war, enduring terrible loss and grief, and now desperately in need of food, water, shelter, medical care and psycho-social support. Remembering also the agencies and frontline workers striving bravely to provide essential supplies and support services.

- Give thanks for Christian communities in the Middle East, praying they would know strength and courage to stand firm in their witness to the gospel of Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, especially our brothers and sisters who have been most impacted by the conflict and enduring upheaval, fear and uncertainty.

PCI’s Council for Global Mission has extended financial support to its partner churches working on the ground, and who are actively reaching out to the displaced.

The Moderator also encouraged those wishing to give financial support for the provision of humanitarian aid in the region to channel donations directly through PCI’s relief and development partners, Christian Aid Ireland www.christianaid.ie and Tearfund www.tearfund.org or www.tearfund.ie.

Dr Murray concluded his letter to ministers by saying, “I issue this call to prayer, mindful that you are already actively engaged in interceding for this region of the world, but simply wanting to offer timely encouragement that, as a church, we should pray all the more ardently for a resolution to the longstanding conflict in the Middle East.”