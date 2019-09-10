President Donald Trump sacks his national security adviser John Bolton

U.S. President, Donald Trump, has rocked Washington D.C. with the news he has sacked his national security adviser, John Bolton.

"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House," Tweeted President Trump shortly after 5:00pm G.M.T.

John Bolton, former security adviser to the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

"I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning.

"I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week," concluded President Trump.

Mr. Bolton fired back at the president immediately via Twitter and claimed he offered to resign on Monday evening.

"I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, 'Let's talk about it tomorrow'," said Mr. Bolton.