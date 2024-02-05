Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Stormont for meetings with political parties

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The meeting came ahead of the two premiers travelling to Stormont Castle for separate meetings with Stormont’s new first and deputy first ministers Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, First Minister Michelle O'Neill, Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Stormont Castle, Belfast, on Monday

It is understood the Sinn Fein leaders objected to elements of the recent UK deal with the DUP amid concerns it adopted a pro-Union approach to issues such as a border poll and the development of an all-island economy.

The republican party is understood to have made clear its intent to drive an all-island economy through the economy and finance departments it now holds in the newly-formed ministerial Executive in Belfast.

They also are believed to have stressed the requirement for the UK Government to remain impartial in relation to the calling of any future referendum on Northern Ireland’s constitutional future.