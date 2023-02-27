Rishi Sunak acknowledged that the Windsor Framework meant there was still a “small and limited role” for European Union law in Northern Ireland.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged there were border checks for goods crossing the Irish Sea, but stressed they were mainly in the “red lane” for items heading to Ireland and the EU’s single market.

Asked about the extent of EU law and the role of the European Court of Justice, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “This is ultimately about balance. At the heart of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement is the delicate balance that needs to exist in Northern Ireland, and that’s about respect for the aspirations and identities of all communities.

“In practical terms, something that is important to people in Northern Ireland is not having a border between Northern Ireland and the Republic, I think that’s important to everybody in fact, but also it’s important for businesses to have access to the EU single market.