Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to visit NI to sell Windsor Framework - "small and limited role" for European Union law in Northern Ireland.
Rishi Sunak to travel to Northern Ireland to sell ‘breakthrough’ deal after EU-UK agreement
Rishi Sunak has appeared to indicate that he has spoken to Boris Johnson about his new deal with Brussels but insisted it was not a matter of “personalities”.
The former prime minister has yet to express any view publicly on the “Windsor Framework” for post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland.
Asked if he had briefed Mr Johnson regarding the deal, Mr Sunak told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: “Of course I speak to the former prime minister.
“But this is not about any of us, it is not about personalities, it is not about Westminster. This is about the people of Northern Ireland and what is best for them.
“This agreement, the Windsor Framework, means that issues that have been raised, the challenges that people faced, those can and will be addressed and that’s what I hope people will focus on rather than focusing on the personalities.”
Rishi Sunak said he believed “hand on heart” that the Windsor Framework addresses the concerns of people in Northern Ireland.
Asked about border posts at Irish Sea crossings, the Prime Minister told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “One of the key achievements of the Windsor Framework is it removes any sense of an Irish Sea border, so that when goods move from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, they will now move without customs bureaucracy, they will move without routine checks.”
He said: “The border posts are there very specifically for the red lane. Because as part of having a green lane, where goods flow freely within our UK internal market, if goods are actually going to the Republic of Ireland, i.e. going into the EU, well, that’s not our country and it’s entirely reasonable, that we have checks for those types of goods.
“And we also check when we suspect criminality or smuggling. And that’s something that the Government’s always said that it would do and has been long-standing practice, actually.”
In the green channel “there won’t be routine checks” but “there will be checks where we suspect criminality or smuggling”.
Rishi Sunak said the role of European Union law in Northern Ireland “only persists for as long as the people are happy with it”.
“What we have done yesterday is introduce a new measure – the Stormont brake – which gives power to the institution in Northern Ireland, Stormont, to say that if there’s a new law that’s going to significantly impact people’s lives coming from the EU, they will be able to block it,” he said.
On BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he defended the framework against DUP MP Ian Paisley’s claim it did not “cut the mustard”.
Mr Sunak said: “I have spent a lot of time listening to unionist communities from Northern Ireland and indeed all parties that I’ve engaged with, because this is about everybody, and I have taken the time to understand their concerns.
“I am confident that the Windsor Framework addresses those concerns but I also respect that everybody, including unionist representatives of all parties, will need the time and the space to consider the detail.”
He added that the framework was a “huge step forward”.
Rishi Sunak acknowledged that the Windsor Framework meant there was still a “small and limited role” for European Union law in Northern Ireland.
The Prime Minister also acknowledged there were border checks for goods crossing the Irish Sea, but stressed they were mainly in the “red lane” for items heading to Ireland and the EU’s single market.
Asked about the extent of EU law and the role of the European Court of Justice, he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “This is ultimately about balance. At the heart of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement is the delicate balance that needs to exist in Northern Ireland, and that’s about respect for the aspirations and identities of all communities.
“In practical terms, something that is important to people in Northern Ireland is not having a border between Northern Ireland and the Republic, I think that’s important to everybody in fact, but also it’s important for businesses to have access to the EU single market.
“As long as the people of Northern Ireland consent to that arrangement, then that’s why there is a small and limited role for EU law in Northern Ireland – what we are talking about is less than 3% of EU laws that apply in Northern Ireland and they apply very specifically for the purpose that I just mentioned.”
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has denied ministers were politicising the monarchy following the King’s meeting with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.
Mr Cleverly told LBC radio: “I genuinely don’t understand that argument. The other week President Zelensky came to the UK and, as a senior international guest, he had an audience with His Majesty the King.
“Ursula von der Leyen is a very senior international representative. It is therefore not unusual as part of our hospitality to international guests to facilitate a meeting.
“It was our invitation for Ursula von der Leyen to come to the UK to finalise this deal with the Prime Minister. Of course that was a conversation we had with the Palace.
“The final decision on the availability of His Majesty is with the Palace.”
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted his party is reasonable.
“We’re reasonable people but we want to ensure that what the Prime Minister has said is matched by what is actually in the agreement itself, can it deliver on the areas of concern that we set out in our seven tests?” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson gave a cautious welcome to the Stormont brake aspect of the protocol deal.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that “at first reading”, the Stormont brake mechanism gives the devolved government in Northern Ireland “the ability to apply the brake where the application of EU law for the purposes of facilitating cross-border trade impacts on our ability to trade with the rest of the United Kingdom”.
Sir Jeffrey said Northern Ireland should have unfettered access to the GB market, and if changes to EU law were to impact that “then it is right that Stormont has a brake and that we’re able to ultimately veto any new such law”.
He insisted the brake would not be used for “trivial reasons”.
“We want to do it in circumstances where a change to law would impact on our ability with trade with the rest of the United Kingdom, and that certainly is no trivial matter,” he added.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has cautioned that there is little scope to make any changes to Rishi Sunak’s deal with Brussels on post-Brexit trading arrangements with Northern Ireland.
Mr Cleverly told BBC Breakfast: “We don’t want to change this. It is a finely balanced document. We have got the European Commission to move a very, very long way from their starting point.
“We really value their engagement and their willingness to be flexible to help resolve some of the outstanding issues. We don’t want them to start changing things back again.
“This is really good deal. I hope everyone recognises how much we have achieved for the people of Northern Ireland.”
Asked who arranged European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen’s meeting with the King, Mr Cleverly told Sky News: “Decisions about the King’s diary are, rightly, for the Palace.”
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has insisted his party will take time to study the new deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol before giving their verdict.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he recognises that progress has been made, including around a number of the areas his party has concerns over.
“These proposals go some way to addressing those concerns but there remain some issues where we continue to engage with the Government, and we will take our time,” he said.
“As the Prime Minister said, this is a very complex agreement, we need to understand it, the legal text we only received yesterday afternoon so we’re going to take time to study the legal text, to get legal advice on it, and then we’ll come to a conclusion on the agreement as a whole.”
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said it will be “hugely disappointing” if the Democratic Unionist Party does not return to the Stormont powersharing executive following Rishi Sunak’s deal with Brussels.
Mr Cleverly said the Government had been “very, very focused” on the party’s concerns in their negotiations with the EU on post-Brexit trading arrangements.
“They are quite understandably going to want to look at the detail of this. I really hope that once they look at the detail of this they will see we have taken their concerns very, very seriously,” he told Sky News.
“I think they will know that I have been very, very focused on the concerns they have expressed on behalf of their community. They will have real authority when it comes to the Stormont brake.
“If they don’t re-enter the powersharing executive, that will be hugely disappointing. It won’t be good news for the people of Northern Ireland.”