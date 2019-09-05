Prime Minister's brother and business minister Jo Johnson resigns as M.P. citing 'unresolvable tension'

Jo Johnson, the younger brother of prime minister, Boris Johnson, has announced his resignation as a M.P. citing "unresolveable tension".

Jo Johnson announced his resignation on Twitter on Thursday morning.

Mr. Johnson becomes the latest Conservative party M.P. to take the decision to stand down because of the way in which his brother and prime minister, Boris Johnson, is managing the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union (E.U.).

"It’s been an honour to represent Orpington for nine years & to serve as a minister under three PMs," Tweeted Jo Johnson.

"In recent weeks I’ve been torn between family loyalty and the national interest - it’s an unresolvable tension and time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister. #overandout"