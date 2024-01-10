Rishi Sunak says the government has made significant progress in talks with the DUP – and there is now a basis for the return of the Executive.

On Monday the DUP leader said the Party’s discussions with the Government would recommence this week. Sir Jeffrey said: “Whilst we are making progress with the Government, there remains more work to be done. We have been given a task by the electorate and we are going to finish the job”.

Sinn Fein have criticised “the endless charade of the DUP claiming that they’re still in talks”.

At Prime Minister’s questions in Westminster, Alliance MP Stephen Farry said: “I want to thank the Prime Minister for the £3.3 billion financial package which is now available to any restored Northern Ireland executive, however we still need a discussion around the long-term financial framework before the next spending review.“At present Northern Ireland is seeing its public services in huge crisis, especially health, and there are urgent public sector pay pressures which must be addressed.“Last month the Secretary of State said that the negotiations with the DUP over the Windsor Framework have concluded. Does the Prime Minister recognise the real dangers of continued drift in Northern Ireland and the urgent need for Northern Ireland to have a government?”The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak responded: “Our focus has always been on delivering for the people of Northern Ireland who rightly expect and deserve their locally elected decision makers to address the issues that matter to them.

"We have held talks with the DUP and believe that significant progress has been made and that there is now a very good basis for the executive to be restored.“I thank him for his comments about the £3 billion financial package and with that there is a real chance to restore the executive, resolve pay for public sector workers rapidly and get Northern Ireland and its public services moving again.”

In Monday’s statement, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson also said: “We remain focused on getting a fair and balanced outcome. Our goal throughout this process has been to restore Northern Ireland’s place within the UK Internal Market as set out in our Manifesto.

“Northern Ireland should never have been subjected to arrangements that not one unionist MLA supported.

“For as long as I have been involved in Northern Ireland talks processes, the lesson at every juncture has been that lasting progress is only achieved when the outcome could be supported by unionists as well as nationalists.