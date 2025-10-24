Prince Andrew pictured at the 2023 coronation ceremony for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, at Westminster Abbey in London. Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

Prince Andrew received a five-figure sum from a firm headed by a businessman behind five Co Down caravan parks that collapsed last year with debts of over £11m, the BBC has reported.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The King’s controversial brother, who a week ago gave up his royal titles but remains the Duke of York, is stated to have received £60,500 from businessman Adrian Gleave in December 2019.

According to the BBC, the £60,500 payment was funnelled to Prince Andrew by Alphabet Capital Ltd, a British-based company Mr Gleave owned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The payments came to light, state the BBC, through a court case brought by an elderly Turkish millionaire who claimed money she’d paid to Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson had been misappropriated by a business adviser.

An image of residential and holiday parks on the coast of Groomsport, Co Down, that called in the administrators last year. They've since been bought by new operators. Image: Savills

The broadcaster reports that documents connected with that case include an “agreed statement of facts signed by or on behalf of the Duke and Duchess, Mr Gleave and Alphabet” stating Alphabet had “previously made, and might in the future make, substantial payments to HRH Prince Andrew the Duke of York”.

Mr Gleave oversaw caravan parks in villages along the Co Down coast, three holiday facilities and two residential, totalling almost 850 caravan pitches. Both residential parks largely catered to retirees.

The businessman was the registered director of several firms behind the five parks, which all shared the same office address in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s understood administrators were appointed to all of the parks’ parent companies last year after a bank called in a loan of over £11m, debts said to be incurred as a result of the impact of Covid lockdowns and restrictions on tourism.

He’s now listed as a director of London-based renewables firm Active Energy Group (AEG), which is stated to combine solar power with cryptocurrency and blockchain-based finance.

The News Letter attempted to contact Mr Gleave, including through AEG, but was unsuccessful. The BBC say he did not respond to their requests for comment either.