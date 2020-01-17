Protest as ministers support LGBT event

Free Presbyterians last night protested outside a Cookstown hotel while inside the Mid Ulster Pride committee officially launched its parade and associated events.

Eighty Protestors with placards stood outside the Royal Hotel while inside a conference entitled ‘Blessed are the Queer’ was unveiled for April 1.

It will feature two high-profile speakers from the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Prof Laurence Kirkpatrick, a former lecturer at the church’s theological training college in Belfast, and Rev Cheryl Meban from Ulster University.

Prof Kirkpatrick was sacked from Union Theological College Belfast last year over media comments on same-sex relationships, and his participation in the forthcoming conference is likely to cause debate within the church.

Free Presbyterian minister Rev Marcus Lecky from Coalisland had called for opposition to the Mid Ulster Pride parade “first by prayer, and then by all other lawful and peaceful methods”.

“Our placards are carrying scriptures about homosexuality, the true meaning of love, and the gospel message and the love of God towards sinners,” he said.

Earlier this week he said that “a sad, stark and significant choice has been forced upon the people of Mid-Ulster” – supporting the forthcoming Pride parade or “following the teachings of Jesus Christ?”.