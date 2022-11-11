Following talks between Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Irish premier Micheal Martin on Friday, the DUP leader said it was time for “real action” to end the impasse.

"We are very clear. We have set our seven tests based on commitments the government has already given, and we expect the government to hold to those commitments,” he told the News Letter.

Addressing party members and supporters in Coleraine earlier, Sir Jeffrey said: “This problem is not new. We have been patient. We warned that the protocol was undermining devolution more than two years ago.

An Irish border road crossing at Pettigo/Fermanagh

"Yet no action was taken. Indeed, we were told there could be ‘no renegotiation’.

“Whilst the negotiations will be between London and Brussels, the talks between the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom show that there is now a focus on the problem but we long for the decisive action which delivers an acceptable solution.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin described Mr Sunak’s approach to the addressing the protocol difficulties as “pragmatic,” and said and “window of opportunity” now existed to make meaningful progress.

Speaking at the close of the British-Irish Council summit in Blackpool, Mr Martin said Anglo-Irish relations have significantly improved lately, however, he said he did not underestimate the challenge of finding consensus between the EU and UK on the contentious Irish Sea trading arrangements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the relationship, certainly between the Prime Minister and I and both governments, has improved very significantly,” he said.

In his statement following the talks session, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson went on to say: “Northern Ireland must have its place within the United Kingdom’s internal market restored and our constitutional position respected.

“Last year, I published the DUP’s seven tests for any renegotiation. Those tests are based on the government’s own words. That is how we will measure any product from the talks.”

The seven tests restoring the Stormont Executive include no new checks of any sort on goods being traded between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Ni citizens to have a role in any new regulations which impact them, the avoidance of any diversion of trade where Northern Ireland customers are forced to switch to non-GB suppliers and full compatibility with the Act of Union which says all parts of the United Kingdom should be on equal footing when it comes to trade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DUP leader and Lagan Valley MP added: “I hope we can reach a negotiated outcome which will be acceptable to unionists because that will be the only basis for Stormont’s powersharing arrangements to prosper.”

In the Ulster Unionist’s response to the latest round of talks, party leader Doug Beattie said the UUP “notes and welcomes the Prime Minister’s comment that ‘We need to protect Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom.’”

Mr Beattie said: “We have always supported friendly relations with the Republic of Ireland and therefore we have no concerns when the Prime Minister talks about ‘vital importance of a strong relationship between the UK and Ireland, and I very much hope we can build on and strengthen that friendship today.’”

Mr Beattie added: “Furthermore, we also note and welcome the assurances received by Lord Empey in a written answer from NIO minister Lord Caine, in which he said ‘Northern Ireland remains an integral part of the United Kingdom. The Conservative manifesto said: ‘A Conservative government will always defend and uphold the consent principle as set out in the Belfast Agreement and we will never agree to any arrangements that are inconsistent with it. Our manifesto also set out our commitment to the long-established three-stranded approach to Northern Ireland affairs, under which internal, Strand One, matters are for the Northern Ireland parties and the United Kingdom government ultimately to decide. We will continue to stand by these manifesto commitments.’”

Advertisement Hide Ad