PSNI find that no criminal offences detected in alleged threats made against DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson last month
In a statement, the PSNI said it had concluded its investigation.
During talks on returning to power-sharing at Stormont last month, Sir Jeffrey told MPs he had been threatened due to a "stirring up" of tensions and the DUP later said the matter had been reported to the PSNI.
At the time, a party spokesman said there was "no place for the threat of violence in democratic politics" and that "we trust those responsible will be held accountable for their actions".
Sir Jeffrey had referred to the threats during an impassioned speech in the House of Commons.
At the time, the DUP was blocking Northern Ireland's devolved institutions in protest over Brexit trade rules.
The party had been in talks with the government, seeking changes to the arrangements for Northern Ireland under the Windsor Framework.
The following week, the DUP endorsed a deal to restore Stormont and the power-sharing institutions were later re-established.
When asked about the incident, a PSNI spokesman said: “Enquiries were made, no offences were detected and the investigation has now concluded.”
The DUP has been asked to comment.