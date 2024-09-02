PSNI offers help to officers seeking promotion but warns: 'you MUST identify as LGBT+'

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has been fighting for more officers to fill vacancies in recent months, but a leaked email suggests officers who identify as LGBT+ will get help with promotions that other officers won't.

The PSNI has been challenged on whether some officers seeking promotions are being given an unfair advantage, after a leaked email showed offers of help with revision classes, notes and interview preparation that are only available to officers who “identify as LGBT+”.

On Friday the BBC’s Nolan Show, who first reported the story, said there was “anger” among some officers after a memo was sent out by the force’s LGBT+ Staff Network saying they would only help certain employees, based on how they “identify”.

The email, seen by the News Letter, emphasises the selective criteria in a bold red font which states “you MUST identify as LGBT+”.

TUV leader Jim Allister has now written to the Chief Constable about what he says is an “unfair advantage” in PSNI the assessments.

A copy of a leaked PSNI email offering support for officers based on whether they identify as 'LGBT+'

The North Antrim MP said: “I have been provided with a copy of what appears to be an email sent to PSNI officers advising that the LGBT Network is offering support for officers going for promotion this year. They advise that they are preparing revision classes and notes but that these are only available to officers who “identify as LGBT+”.

“I write to inquire what support - financial and otherwise - the PSNI provides to the LGBT Network including any contribution to the scheme detailed in this email including details of any classes which will be held on PSNI property. Please also advise how the promotion process can possibly be considered fair and equitable when the LGBT Network is offering the opportunity exclusively to officers who ‘identify as LGBT+’.”

The News Letter has asked Northern Ireland’s equality watchdog – the NI Equality Commission – if it is legal for the PSNI to offer support to staff in a selective manner, based on their sexual orientation.

The PSNI operates a number of staff networks which, while nominally independent of the service, receive funding from and are staffed by members of staff. Officers can be given time out of their normal working day for network activities and are allowed to use PSNI systems to promote their activities.

The email stated: “The LGBT Network are wanting to provide some support to those of you going for promotion this year.

“We are in the final stages of putting together some revision classes / notes for anyone sitting the exam. Following this we are planning some preparation classes for the interview stage.

“You do not have to be a member of the LGBT Network to avail of this, but you MUST identify as LGBT+”.