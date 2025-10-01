"Putting workers in clothes with Irish on them in loyalist areas? This is real life, we're still a divided society" - Staff safety fears from looming Belfast language blitz barred from talks, say DUP

Belfast Council staff who live or work in loyalist areas fear for their safety from looming plans to blaze Irish across the city and their own uniforms – yet politicians were silenced when they tried to raise those concerns in talks about the move.

That’s according to the leader of the local authority’s DUP wing, councillor Sarah Bunting, who says officials determined their own staff’s safety worries are “a Human Resources matter” and therefore not relevant to the Irish language policy sparking those concerns in the first place.

“It’s all very well to say that no one should have anything to fear from wearing a uniform with the Irish language on it, but this is real life,” she said. “We are still a divided society and those concerns should not be dismissed easily.

“But when we tried to address our staff’s safety concerns, we were told it was an HR matter and nothing to do with policy discussion.”

Under the policy, the next time the council refurbishes Shankill Leisure Centre, Irish language signs could be built on it. Photo: Whiteabbey

Under the plans, every council-owned park, playground, leisure centre and sports pitch will eventually be emblazoned with new signs in both English and Irish – even ones in staunchly unionist areas, where Irish is barely spoken and often opposed.

Major landmarks and some street signage in the city centre will also be reworked, while Belfast Council’s current logo will be junked and replaced with one that includes Irish. That’s causing fear among council staff, as it likely means the new logo will be on their work uniforms and vehicles.

Said Ms Bunting: “We have staff who live in working class unionist and loyalist areas; even if they don’t necessarily work there, they’re concerned about what happens when they go to and from their houses in clothes bearing the Irish language.

"We suggested the new logo should be a purely graphical one, with no words of any kind; we were overruled, and told that wouldn’t meet the policy’s aim of promoting the Irish language.”

DUP councillor Sarah Bunting says attempts to raise staff safety concerns were barred and branded 'an HR matter', not a policy discussion.

The first phase of the Irish blitz – taking in the city centre, west Belfast’s Gaeltacht quarter and landmarks such as Belfast Castle and Belfast Zoo – is to happen over a two-year period, using a £1.9m underspend the council has found in its coffers. Council-owned buildings and facilities in any district wards where more than 15% of people declared they have “some ability” in Irish on the last census will also be reworked in the first two years.

In the medium term, the local authority plans to add Irish to leisure centres, playgrounds, parks and sports pitches in any wards where between 5% and 15% had “some ability”, which could include several areas in unionist East Belfast; long term, all wards where fewer than 5% speak Irish will get dual language signs, but only when facilities are being refurbished.

That could lead to a situation where a unionist councillor lobbying for a revamp of a run-down playground in their area is therefore also asking for Irish language signs to be built.

"It could,” agreed Ms Bunting. “We also have a set refurbishment programme; some facilities in East Belfast are a relatively high priority on that, and they could wind up getting Irish language signs before areas where they would be wanted.”