‘​Racist, threatening and offensive’ - Church of Ireland Archbishop slams Moygashel bonfire effigy

​The placing of an effigy of migrants on the top of a bonfire in Moygashel is “racist, threatening and offensive” and has nothing to do with Protestant or Christian culture, a leading church figure has said.

Church of Ireland Archbishop John McDowell has joined widespread criticism of the display, which is part of the County Tyrone village’s Twelfth of July celebrations.

A boat, filled with mannequins in life vests – representing migrants crossing the English channel – has been placed on top of the pyre, and was to be set alight on Thursday night.

The structure has also been adorned with the messages “stop the boats” and “veterans before refugees”.

The DUP has said the burning of the effigy “should not take place” while the UUP leader Mike Nesbitt called it “sickening, deplorable and entirely out of step with what is supposed to be a cultural celebration”.

In a statement, Archbishop McDowell said: “The stranger who resides with you shall be to you as one of your citizens; you shall love him as yourself, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt (Leviticus 19:34).

“These are the words from the Law of God to his people. He is the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ. If we compare them with the effigy of a boat of migrants which sits, to our humiliation and lasting shame, on top of a bonfire in Moygashel, it exposes that effigy for what it is – racist, threatening and offensive.

“It certainly has nothing whatsoever to do with Christianity or with Protestant culture and is in fact inhuman and deeply sub-Christian.

“I hope that the many people from other countries, who live in that area, and who contribute so much to the economy and to the diversity of Dungannon, can be reassured that it does not in any way represent the feeling of the vast majority of their neighbours”.

Moygashel Bonfire Committee has defended the effigy, saying it should not be seen as “racist, threatening or offensive” – and has argued that it is there to express “disgust at the ongoing crisis that is illegal immigration”.