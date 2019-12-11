Rancorous SF-SDLP rows as TV debate brings campaign to a close

After two-and-a-half years in which Northern Irish MPs have held the balance of power in the House of Commons, Sinn Fein has claimed that Irish MPs “never” make a difference at Westminster.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill made the comments during last night’s televised BBC Northern Ireland debate which effectively concluded the campaign for tomorrow’s highly unusual pre-Christmas general election.

DUP leader Arlene Foster did not show up for the leaders debate, the only leader not to do so, and a decision which appeared to have been made late because the BBC still had Mrs Foster’s face in their opening titles.

The DUP did not even send its Westminster leader Nigel Dodds, who has capably deputised for her when she has been absent for past debates but is now fighting for his political life against an unprecedentedly strong Sinn Fein challenge in North Belfast.

Instead, the party sent veteran MP and Lagan Valley candidate Sir Jeffrey Donaldson who performed strongly under aggressive pressure from new UUP leader Steve Aiken.

But it was within nationalism that the fiercest contest unfolded last night.

There were a series of rancorous exchanges between SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and Ms O’Neill, with Mr Eastwood frequently landing blows on Ms O’Neill.

The Foyle SDLP candidate said: “Sinn Fein tell us there’s no value in going to Westminster – well, Sinn Fein have had quare value out of going to Westminster: they’ve got £5 million in expenses out of Westminster in the last nine years. That’s 220 nurses; it’s 306 teachers – so there’s real value in Westminster, but not one vote, not one speech [from Sinn Fein].”

When pressed on the contradiction of denouncing abstentionism while standing aside for an abstentionist Sinn Fein candidate in North Belfast, Mr Eastwood insisted that “people understand you can have different tactics in different places for a broader strategy”.

Defending her party’s position on abstentionism despite the extraordinarily narrow parliamentary arithmetic of recent years, Ms O’Neill was dismissive of the suggestion that entering the Commons chamber to vote could influence political developments.

She said: “No ... one or two Irish MPs aren’t going to go to Westminster and [make a difference] ... let’s look at facts; the 35 SNP MPs didn’t make a difference.”

Alliance leader Naomi Long interjected to say that the UK is still in the EU because of the SNP MPs’ stance in key Commons votes.

As Mr Eastwood again pressed her over abstentionism, Ms O’Neill retorted: “One or two Irish MPs will never make a difference. Your party was in Westminster for many years; they weren’t able to stop austerity; they weren’t able to stop attacks on public services; they weren’t able to stop welfare reform ...”

Mr Eastwood came back to say: “You voted to give the Tories the power over welfare reform, so don’t be lecturing anybody about welfare reform.”

When Ms O’Neill said that “Irish interests will never be served by Westminster”, Sir Jeffrey put it to her that “they might be if you took your seats”. Mr Eastwood told Ms O’Neill: “You don’t want to stop Brexit; you’re happy with Brexit”, and said that Sinn Fein “want to stand outside looking in the window” at Westminster.

Sir Jeffrey said it was crucial to be in the Commons “to shape” the Brexit deal and in what might be a close electoral outcome a few MPs could be crucial.

Mrs Long said that Brexit had unquestionably made Northern Ireland less stable but she did not believe that a united Ireland was inevitable.

The poor Brexit deal is as a result of “poor negotiation by the UK government” rather than because of a failure by the DUP, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said last night.

Speaking in the televised BBC leaders debate where he was standing in for the absent DUP leader Arlene Foster, Sir Jeffrey (pictured) said: “The deal that the government has put on the table is unacceptable and that’s why we used our 10 votes in the House of Commons to block the deal.

“The DUP was absolutely crucial when it came to Brexit; the reason Boris Johnson has had to go to the country not having delivered Brexit is because the deal was flawed.”

Referring to the DUP’s role in blocking several proposed Brexit deals, he said that the DUP would “keep on doing that until we get the right deal”. Sir Jeffrey said that people should vote for the DUP to “send a strong unionist team” to the Commons.

However, UUP leader Steve Aiken interjected to say: “Well, don’t send you then”, arguing that the DUP’s October compromise to accept a regulatory border in the Irish Sea had opened the path to Mr Johnson’s deal several weeks later.

Sir Jeffrey said the big difference was that Mr Johnson’s deal included a customs border in the Irish Sea.

Holding up a copy of the News Letter where DUP leader Arlene Foster explained her willingness to accept regulatory divergence from GB, the former Royal Navy submarine commander repeatedly rounded on the dominant unionist party.

Alliance’s Naomi Long put it to Mr Aiken that although she may agree with lots of what he says, “when I speak to the next Ulster Unionist candidate I hear something completely different”.

The East Belfast candidate said that one UUP candidate had said that Brexit was now a “matter of conscience” for party members.

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill last night attacked the SDLP for opting to enter opposition rather than the Executive in 2017 – despite her own party’s decision to quit government.

The Sinn Fein vice president put it to Mr Eastwood: “You walked out of the Executive” – despite the fact that the SDLP’s departure from the Executive did not collapse devolution.

By contrast, Sinn Fein’s decision to walk out of the Executive did topple the entire Stormont edifice, because it has an effective veto on the formation of an administration.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Steve Aiken called for direct rule if Stormont is not back within weeks. However, Ms O’Neill rejected that, saying: “Direct rule is not an option – that was made clear at St Andrews. We can never go back; we can only go forwards.”

She denied that she was prioritising an Irish language act over people’s lives and a restoration of Stormont to deal with the health emergency.