Reavey family still grieving, 44 years after horrific sectarian murders

Eugene Reavey has told how the murder of his three brothers 44 years ago forever marred Christmas for his family.

Loyalist terrorists murdered John, Brian and Anthony Reavey on January 4, 1976.

Their surviving brother Eugene, who attended a 44th anniverary Mass in in St Brigid’s, Carrickananny, on Saturday, said that throughout his childhood and early adult life Christmas was always a time of joy.

But he said that Christmas Day 1975 was “the last year our Christmas happiness would not be marred by sadness and grief” because his brothers would be attacked just days later while watching TV at home, killing two of them and severely wounding the youngest, 17-year-old Anthony, who would die within weeks.

Mr Reavey said that there had not been a single day during 44 years which had not invovled his family “lamenting and mourning the murders of our three much loved brothers”.

He added: “My father, Jimmy, and mother, Sadie, never wavered in their desire for justice and dismissed any thought of retaliation or revenge. They were consoled in their sorrow by their Christian faith. Both went to their graves without ever learning the truth about what happened or seeing the killers brought to justice.

“After so many years of inaction by the authorities, our family does not expect to see anyone brought before a court to answer for these crimes.

“Having lived in south Armagh throughout the Troubles and aware that over 3,600 people have lost their lives through hatred and violence, I now devote my time and energy to promoting peace and reconciliation.

“It is my hope that coming generations will realise that such cruel and heartless conduct will never achieve anything of value but will rather blight the lives of everyone...like our deceased parents, the Reavey family continues to call for an end to violence and to seek reconciliation and peace.”