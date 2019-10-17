Remaining in EU would be better than DUP/Boris deal: Aiken

The United Kingdom would be better off remaining in the European Union than leaving with the current deal being proposed, Steve Aiken has claimed.

Mr Aiken, who is so far the only candidate in the running to replace Robin Swann as Ulster Unionist leader, said the DUP was prepared to accept a Brexit settlement that would undermine Northern Ireland’s position within the United Kingdom.

“We are now in a situation where Northern Ireland is increasingly hived off, and everybody is now realising that there needs to be another solution to what, in effect, is Northern Ireland becoming a place which is very separate,” he said.

“One of the question we need to ask is, are we better off staying as we are now than going down any of these alignments.

“At the present moment in time I think we would be better off remaining [in the EU].”

Speaking on the BBC Nolan Show on Thursday morning, Mr Aiken described the new proposals a form of “joint authority” with the Irish Republic, and said they would be “an absolute disaster for everybody in Northern Ireland”.