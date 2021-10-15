Rest in peace David Amess, says Northern Ireland-linked former Labour MP who represented neighbouring Essex seat

Andrew Mackinlay, who takes a close interest in Northern Ireland politics (seen at the Ulster Memorial Tower on the 100th anniversary of the Somme), was Labour MP for Thurrock, next door to David Amess, who was then Tory MP for Basildon

Andrew MacKinlay, who is a regular visitor to the Province, was MP for Thurrock 1992 to 2010, next door to Mr Amess’s original seat of Basildon (that constituency was abolished, Mr Amess moved to nearby Southend West).

“David Amess was a kind, thoughtful and a sensitive man. We may have been political opponents but he was a good friend to me and countless others right across the political divide. He was a thoroughly diligent and distinguished member of parliament, who was unstinting in his commitment and service to his Essex constituents.

“All of us in public life will join in expressing horror at what has happened and send our love and sympathy to his wife and family. We need to bind together, showing unity and discarding the malice that disfigures our politics. May David rest in peace.”

