Return of North West 200 a ‘rip-roaring success’

The event returned to the North Coast at the weekend for the first time since 2019, attracting what one local politician believes were “record crowds” to enjoy the adrenaline-fuelled road racing spectacular.

UUP councillor Darryl Wilson was amongst those taking in the action over the weekend.

“I was absolutely delighted to see a successful North West 200 in 2022 after several years of absence due to the global pandemic,” he told the News Letter.

Huge crowds watch the action at the North West 200. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

“It was fantastic to see the same level of crowds coming back to the North Coast to support the event.

“It appears that we have retained the crowds after such a long spell away.”

Mr Wilson also praised those responsible for organising the world-famous motorsports event.

“I would praise the event organisers for putting on a very well-run and safe event,” he said.

“I would also thank the riders, spectators and local businesses for doing their part to ensure that this remains the premier sporting event in Northern reland.”

Newly returned DUP MLA for the East Londonderry area, Maurice Bradley, also sung the praises of those involved.

“There were record crowds,” he told the News Letter. “The North West 200 has been another rip-roaring success for the organisers, the competitors and the spectators – everything fell into place.”

He continued: “The fact that the race hasn’t been held for the last number of years would have been a big attractor. It was a fantastic day on Saturday. Everybody enjoyed it, and thankfully all the riders returned home safe.”

Despite the success of this year’s event, concerns have been raised about the future of the race.

Eleven-time winner Philip McCallen, a director in the Revival Racing Motorcycle Club, has warned that “serious discussions” are needed to safeguard the event’s future amid funding concerns.

Causeway Coast and Glens councillor Mr Wilson urged Stormont to play a greater role.

“Council recognises the significance of the North West 200,” he said. “That’s why they dedicate so much money and additional resource – to ensure that this event takes place. The benefits to the area are substantial.