Rev Brian Kennaway, leading Orange commentator, dies peacefully

Leading Orange commentator Rev Brian Kennaway has passed away peacefully in hospital, his family has said.

A notice from his family noted that he had been the dearly-loved husband of Elizabeth, much-loved father of Ian, Mark and David, father-in-law of Fran and loving Grandpa of Sophie and Jennifer.

A private committal will be followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in First Donegore Presbyterian Church on Friday 18 October at 1.00pm.

Rev Kennaway passed away on Monday.

He was a leading commentator on religious and political matters.

He was brought up in North Belfast and after a time in industry graduated from Trinity College Dublin in 1972.

He attended Union Theological College Belfast and was ordained into the Ministry of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland in 1976, serving in Crumlin from where he retired in 2009. After that he continued to serve the wider Church serving on a number of Boards and Committees of the General Assembly.

He joined the Orange Order in 1964 and wrote extensively on Orangeism and Unionism for newspapers and journals, although left the organisation in more recent years.

He was a contributor to the Dictionary of Irish Biography and in 1998 he received an International Visitors Programme (IVP) scholarship sponsored by the United States Information Agency (USIA).

He examined the diverse nature of Education and Church Life, as well as various Conflict Resolution programmes.

In 2003 he visited South Africa as part of a Parades Commission initiative, funded jointly by the Parades Commission and the Institute for Democracy in South Africa

He lectured regularly on history and Orangeism and his book, The Orange Order: A Tradition Betrayed, was published in 2006.

Brian served on the Irish Government’s Inter-Departmental Committee, for the development of the Boyne Site, and was a regular contributor at the Police College of the RUC/PSNI. He was an active member of The Irish Association, serving as President 2009–2014.

He was appointed a member the Parades Commission by the Secretary of State for a three year term 2011–2013, and later served on the Advisory Board of the Institute for British-Irish Studies, at University College Dublin.

He continued to be a regular write and commentator on NI politics, Orangeism and religion up until his death.