Rev Brown, who leads Rev Ian Paisley’s former church The Martyr’s Memorial in east Belfast, said that people had been contacting him to ask whether he had been present at the funeral.

But while acknowledging that his name had been on the order of service, he confirmed that he did not attend.

“Some have noticed my name on the Order of Service as an attendee at the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and have contacted me to ascertain whether or not I was present as they subsequently failed to see me in the audience,” he said in a social media post. “The fact is: I was not present.”

The Rev Ian Brown minister of the Martyrs Memorial Free Presbyterian Church in Belfast. He said people were contacting him to ask whether he attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Photo Aidan O'Reilly/Pacemaker Press

He added: “Intriguingly, last Sunday afternoon when I obtained confirmation of my invitation to the State Funeral, I was preparing the fourth sermon in a recent series on the Death of Her Majesty Elizabeth II to deliver it in the pulpit of Martyrs Memorial FPC that evening – ‘From Our Queen’s Own Lips’.”

He then went on to give details of the sermon and a link to it for those wishing to watch it.

The cleric also advised followers to look out for a Special Commemorative Edition of the official magazine of the Free Presbyterian Church.

“All 12 pages of this beautiful production are dedicated to the reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” he said. “You’ll want to keep a copy for yourself – and pass others on to friends and family.”

A list of followers on social media then asked if he could post a copy to him.

Rev Brown directed queries from the News Letter to the above statement on his Facebook page.

This story will be updated with more detail today.