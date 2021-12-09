RHI: ‘Radical reform’ needed after Minister confirms just one civil servant faced disciplinary action

Burning wood pellets

The outcome of disciplinary proceedings following the Renewable Heat Incentive debacle — which amounted to a written warning to one individual — was confirmed in a written statement to the Assembly by Finance Minister yesterday evening.

Former UUP leader Steve Aiken said: “It is totally unacceptable that in essence, no one is accountable, responsible or even contrite in spite of that fact that the RHI investigation noted serious shortcomings.”

He added: “That there needs to be a root and branch cultural change in the Senior Civil Service is beyond self-evident. Radical reform is needed and it is needed now.”