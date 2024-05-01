Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​He was responding to remarks by DUP MP Carla Lockhart, who contrasted the rumours that garda officers have been sent to beef up border security to deter NI-to-ROI immigration with the Irish government’s previous refusal to countenance any infrastructure on the border, post-Brexit.

"Everyone in this house will recall the former Irish prime minister in Brussels with a photograph of a bombed customs post, lamenting that any border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland was unworkable, in breach of the Belfast Agreement and could result in such troubles again,” she told MPs.

"The hypocrisy of the Irish government position has not been not lost on us, with the Irish police now tasked to patrol the border to protect from the unsubstantiated, unfounded 80% of asylum seekers who supposedly – actually, the reverse is true – make their way to the Republic of Ireland from the UK via Northern Ireland.

Carla Lockhart in the House of Commons, questioning Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

"Will the Prime Minister challenge and call out those actions, and confirm what representations he has made to the Irish Prime Minister and the Irish Justice Minister about the integrity of our UK border?”

Mr Sunak responded: “The house will be aware that we have made commitments to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland. The honourable lady makes a very important point that the Irish Government must uphold their promises, too. We cannot have cherry-picking of important international agreements.

"The Secretary of State is seeking urgent clarification that there will be no disruption or police checkpoints at or near the border.”

