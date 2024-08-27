Robbie ​Butler says Mike Nesbitt is the right man for the role ‘at this time’

Lagan Valley MLA Robbie Butler has welcomed Mike Nesbitt's candidature and said he is right for the role 'at this time'. Pic credit: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Robbie Butler has thrown his support behind Mike Nesbitt to be the next leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, highlighting his previous experience in the post.

​The Lagan Valley MLA, and current deputy leader, had been expected to make a bid for the leadership himself – but says his colleague is best placed to lead the party “at this time”.

On Tuesday afternoon, he rowed in behind Mr Nesbitt for a second stint in the post.

“The future of the Ulster Unionist Party, and indeed wider political Unionism in Northern Ireland, must always be foremost when considering change and the role that we all will play.

“A revised and refreshed leadership team of the UUP, led by Mike Nesbitt, is an exciting opportunity to not only embed the vision of a modern, ambitious and vibrant strand of Unionism for the people of Northern Ireland but also to strategically modernise Party structures with and for our membership.

“Working together we can revitalise both Party and Politics, but of greater importance is to ensure that pro-Union, persuadable and the silent non-voters have a home that reflects and embodies their vision for a prosperous future for all”, he said.

In an interview with Cool FM’s James Gould on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Butler elaborated on his decision. He said “Mike has served in a leadership role, in fact Mike was the leader that I joined the party under. He was the leader when I became an MLA – he has certainly got the experience and he still has that vision for unionism and for Northern Ireland – and has also got the energy.

“So at this crucial juncture, not just for the Ulster Unionist Party, but for politics in Northern Ireland – I think we need that experience. I’m certainly on board with the discussions I’ve had with Mike in that regard”.