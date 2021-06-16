Robin Swann doesn’t know who will change NI covid rules if Executive collapses: ‘Uncharted waters’ says Health Minister

Members of the public enjoy a drink in Belfast. Shops and outdoor hospitality venues reopened across Northern Ireland at the end of April as coronavirus rules were relaxed. Picture date: Friday April 30, 2021.

Speaking in the Assembly amid the ongoing political turmoil in Northern Ireland, Mr Swann said that if the Executive falls it would leave us in “uncharted waters” when it comes to changes to the coronvirus regulations.

Last week, the Executive met and agreed dates for the return of live music and increased numbers allowed indoors.

Following last week’s meeting, it was announced that live music could return — with a series of mitigations in place on volume levels and a ban on dancing — from June 21.

But that decision is subject to a review due to take place this Thursday.

But the resignation of Arlene Foster as First Minister on Monday has thrown the arrangements into uncertainty.

Mr Swann was asked at the Assembly about the live music proposals.

“Proposals came to the Executive last Thursday,” he said.

“They were delayed until this Thursday, so that we could see better forecasting on where the delta variant may take us in Northern Ireland before further relaxations are agreed.

“That falls into the area of Mr [Gerry] Carroll’s question about whether, if there were no Executive on Thursday to agree those further relaxations, they would not be made at that point. The Executive will still be in place at that point, and the regulations, as far as I am aware, will stand as they are, even if unamended.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll had also asked the minister whether “nobody can amend the regulations” in the absence of an Executive.

Mr Swann replied: “I do not have the exact legal read-out, like the Member. We have asked for that with regard to where those regulations will stand, and who will, ultimately, have authority.”

He continued: “If there is no Health Minister or Executive in place to make those decisions, we will look to legal recourse as regards what the competent body is that can actually make those changes.”

He added: “We are in uncharted waters in that regard.”

Mr Swann also said the possible collapse of the powersharing Executive would have “implications” for international travel.

Until now, Northern Ireland’s rules on travel have closely mirrored those put in place by the UK government.

But the list of permitted destinations — the so-called green list of countries — still had to be agreed by the Executive.