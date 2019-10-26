Robin Swann: The DUP should end its confidence and supply deal with the Tories

UUP leader Robin Swann has called on the DUP to announce the end of their Confidence and Supply Agreement with the current Tory Government.

Mr Swann said: “The DUP will be considering a lot of issues this weekend (at conference), but there is one thing that they could do which would send a very clear message to Boris Johnson and his band of advisers who obviously couldn’t care less about Northern Ireland and the integrity of the Union, and that is to announce the termination of their Confidence and Supply Agreement.”

Mr Swann said there is “no point in the DUP continuing to play footsies” with the prime minister.