Robin Swann has announced that he is to stand down as leader of the Ulster Unionists' Party (U.U.P.)

Mr. Swann informed the U.U.P. Chairman, Lord Empey, that he will not be submitting his name for re-election at the party's next annual general meeting.

Mr. Swann, who replaced Mike Nesbitt in 2017, said he decided it was time to step down as leader as it was "unfair" on his young family.

