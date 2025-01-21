Robin Swann urges Secretary of State to face MPs' questions over Stormont Brake decision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Robin Swann has called on the Secretary of State to answer questions from MPs on his decision to block MLAs’ application of the Stormont Brake over contentious new EU rules.

The Ulster Unionist MP has asked the Speaker what options he has to get Hilary Benn before the House of Commons to address the issue – and criticised the decision of the Secretary of State to make his announcement to the media and not to parliament.

The Northern Ireland Office says Hilary Benn followed his legal obligations and notified Parliament in writing at the first available opportunity.

It comes as differing views on the issues re-emerge within the DUP. The deputy First Minister has credited the Stormont Brake for forcing the government to address regulatory divergence – while Sammy Wilson has again highlighted the ability of Westminster to override the wishes of MLAs.

Robin Swann MP has called on the Secretary of State to face questions in the Commons over his decision to reject a request for the Stormont Brake on EU law to be applied.

Unionist MPs are now demanding the opportunity to scrutinise the government over its decision not to back their call for a halt to amended Brussels regulations on products like household cleaning products and industrial chemicals.

Mr Wilson says the decision “has shown once again that unionist views don’t count” and illustrated how the government can override an “important check” on EU law.

South Antrim MP Robin Swann said the government had refused the Stormont Brake “despite it being requested by every Unionist MLA in the Northern Ireland Assembly”.

The UUP man said the Commons “is the only place where the Secretary of State can be challenged directly questioned on that decision, but rather than making a statement to the House he decided to give it to the media”.

He requested that the Speaker “advise what options are available to me to get the Secretary of State to make a statement on his decision”.

A Northern Ireland Office spokesperson said: “The legal obligations on the Secretary of State is to notify the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly without undue delay after making his decision - and that is precisely what he did.

“As it's not possible to lay a written ministerial statement on the day itself, it was always intended that the Secretary of State would make a written statement updating Parliament and that was arranged as soon as the Speaker of the Assembly was notified”.

​East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson has also expressed disappointment that the Speaker of the House of Commons “refused to grant” his request for an urgent question on the Secretary of State’s “disgraceful decision”.

The DUP MP said: “While Americans celebrate their new President, who has the guts to stand up for their nation, Northern Ireland is left with a pathetic Secretary of State and gutless government which puts EU interests over the internal market of our own country.

“It is not sufficient for the Secretary of State to say that he will wait to see what damage is caused by these EU regulations before he acts.

“He has also ignored the views of every unionist in the Assembly. By his actions he has shown once again that unionist views don’t count and has illustrated how the Government can override this important check on damaging foreign law applying to Northern Ireland.

“He must recognise that his continued dismissal of unionist views, expressed through legitimate assembly mechanisms, will have consequences”.

However, the deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly struck a different tone in relation to the decision.

She said Mr Benn was “wrong” to reject the Stormont Brake request – but the move had forced a “change of view” within government and insisted action is being taken to avoid divergence.

Speaking in Belfast on Tuesday, the DUP minister said: “The Government has now accepted that there is an issue, they have committed to avoiding that divergence, that has only happened because the Stormont Brake was pulled.

“We will be urging the government to take these things seriously at an earlier stage. There was no indication that they did when the government came before the committee.