Health Minister Robin Swann and Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald

Mr Swann told executive colleagues that it “would result in potentially irreparable damage to health and care services”, place patients “at significantly greater risk of coming to actual harm” and multiply “the already intolerable pressures on staff”.

He says the budget means “an unprecedented” cash reduction for health – leaving the department worse off than in the last financial year.

The health minister outlined the consequences for the NHS in Northern Ireland to ministerial colleagues as:

- No budgetary provision for 2024/25 pay settlements – with a recurrence of the serious industrial relations consequences that we have only just succeeded in addressing in relation to 2023/24.

- Restrictions on the use of new drugs and therapies approved in Great Britain leading to lower levels of treatment for our patients.

- A halt to Waiting List Initiative (WLI) activities

- Suspending some vaccination programmes

- Reduction in funding for enhanced GP services for example diabetes, psychology, carers health and palliative care.

The budget will reignite the debate within the Ulster Unionist Party about whether it is better off in opposition.

All of the Stormont parties campaigned heavily on the issue of the health service, but it is understood that the department will not get the money it believes it needs from the finance minister’s budget.

Mr Swann said in February that unless there is a guarantee of recurring funding for pay going forward, through changes to how Northern Ireland's Treasury grant is calculated, his department will not have the money to maintain those pay rates in 2024/25, never mind make further awards in years to come.

He also told the health committee last month that “there will be unavoidable real-life consequences for patients, staff and services if health is left with an entirely inadequate budget”. Mr Swann said “There would also be an irony if Assembly members voted through such an outcome, and then continued to fill my mail bag with further demands for more spending across all parts of health and social care.

“Irony would be one word for this. Others may be available”, he added.

The amount allocated to the Alliance-run justice department could also pose some difficult decisions for that party, who are in charge of funding a police service facing unprecedented pressures. Justice has bid for £444m in order, it says, to maintain current services.

The finance minister has previously said that other Executive departments have requested £2bn more than the total funds available.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly previously said the budget was “about managing expectations, everyone is aware challenges will remain but we will always fight to get the best deal for Northern Ireland when it comes to the budget”.

Finance minister Caoimhe Archibald’s budget is likely to make some percentage increases to departmental budgets – but the question will be whether that’s an increase on the budget allocated in the 23/24 financial year – or on how much money was actually spent over the financial year. For example, Stormont departments were allocated hundreds of millions of pounds of extra spending to cover pay rises, but that money isn’t included in the allocated budget for the last financial year – and costs will continue to go up.

The rise recently given to healthcare workers will be reviewed again this year, and could rise significantly in England in an election year – with knock-on consequences for Northern Ireland.

Other issues which are likely to require significant allocations are the Casement Park redevelopment project – and the DUP’s flagship childcare plans.

Mary Lou McDonald has recently said that the government in the Republic needs to spend more money on the health service. Speaking about hospital waiting lists, she said: “Just remember. There are answers to this problem. And in the case of hospital cancelations – including for children – the answer is more capacity, that means more beds. It also means more staff. And that means government need to lift their embargo. They need to recruit enough professionals and then keep them in this system”.