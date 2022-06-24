The decision yesterday - by seven votes to two - came as a result of the conservative majority of judges in the Supreme Court deciding to overturn the landmark 1973 legal case of Roe v Wade, which ruled that access to abortion was a US constitutional right. The new ruling is expected to lead to dramatic restrictions on access to abortion in roughly half of US states.

Amnesty International’s Northern Ireland Deputy Director Grainne Teggart, who has been to the forefront of the successful campaign to liberalise abortion legislation here, described the US court’s decision as “a devastating blow to women’s rights”.

She added: “This rights rollback is a painful reminder of the fragility of progress and why the fight to protect access to abortion healthcare never stops. We offer our full support and solidarity to campaigners in the US who will continue their work to enable access to abortion in light of this shameful decision.”

She said NI is at “a vital point in the realisation of abortion rights” and that the sooner dedicated abortion services are established and accessible “the better”. In 2019 MPs voted to decriminalise abortion in NI, against the wishes of the majority of MLAs, but Stormont is coming under legal pressure from the Secretary of State to roll out dedicated services.

But Dawn McEvoy, Co-founder of Both Lives Matter welcomed the move. “We believe it is a public good,” she said. “Roe Vs Wade falsely created a legal right to terminate the preborn human being. An ideology bled out from America across the world, that devalued the unborn child in law and culture. It created a public right to abortion, based on private choice alone. We hope that this will be the beginning of a gradual unravelling of the pro-choice ideology that has become woven into culture and law globally for 50 years as a result of Roe Vs Wade.”

“Progressive politics for the new century should be the rehumanisation of the unborn child and the revaluation of both lives in pregnancy and beyond - practical support for women with crisis pregnancies - as opposed to the default position of abortion for all. It is time for privileged women to stop demanding abortion for poorer women. They deserve the right to be parents too.”

The US decision was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former US President Donald Trump.

Supreme Court Justice Alito, in the final opinion issued on Friday, wrote that Roe and Planned Parenthood v Casey, the 1992 decision that reaffirmed the right to abortion, was wrong the day it was decided and must be overturned.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” he said. “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.” Authority to regulate abortion rests with the political branches, not the courts, he wrote.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the US Supreme Court decision as a “big step backwards”. He told reporters at a press conference in Kigali, Rwanda: “I’ve always believed in a woman’s right to choose.”

US President Joe Biden said, “it’s a sad day for the court and the country”. He added: “Now with Roe gone, let’s be very clear, the health and life of women across this nation are now at risk.”

A recent Gallup poll in the US found 55% of people identitied as pro-choice and 39% pro-life, with 58% opposing the Supreme Court overturning Roe Vs Wade.

But DUP MP Ian Paisley has said the Supreme Court decision stands in contrast to NI pressing ahead with “the most liberal abortion laws in Europe”. He added: “On Thursday in parliament I voted against the Secretary of State’s provisions to liberalise our abortion laws. The NIO is now running the Department of Health in Northern Ireland without a squeak of protest from officials, Ministers or many media. In the same week, the USA has overturned the 1973 abortion legislation Row v Wade. That decision sees the overturning of an unjust law that has led to the deaths of over 62 million babies since 1973.”