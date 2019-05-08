Royal Baby: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle choice of name takes many by surprise

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have named their newborn son.

The baby boy, who is seventh in line to the throne, will be called Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their newborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

By deciding to call their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Harry and Meghan have chosen not to use a title for their first born.

As the first born son of a duke, Archie could have become Earl of Dumbarton - one of Harry's subsidiary titles - or have been Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, but instead he will simply be Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

A source said: "They have chosen not to use a courtesy title."

The Duke and Duchess of York introduced their newborn son to the world at a brief photo call on Wednesday afternoon.

"It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy.

"He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm," said Meghan inside St. George's Hall, Windsor Castle earlier on Wednesday.

"I don't know who he gets that from," joke Harry.

Meghan added: "He's just been the dream so it's been a special couple of days."

Asked who the baby takes after, Meghan said: "We're still trying to figure that out."

Asked for his early opinions on parenthood Harry described it as "amazing".

"It's great. Parenting is amazing. It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up."