Royal Black Institution 'Last Saturday' parades across Northern Ireland: Sovereign Grand Master praises 'true grit and resilience' for persevering despite intense rain
The end of the summer parading season saw up to 17,000 members of the order were on parade at six major locations – Antrim, Castlederg, Cookstown, Ballyclare, Dundrum and Limavady. Many other feeder parades took place across the Province.
However, on the day Northern Ireland experienced some of the heaviest rainfall in the UK.
Heavy rain in Dundrum on Saturday resulted in the Royal Black Preceptory demonstration in the village being seriously curtailed. The return parade from the field was abandoned, as were the home district parades in their own towns.
The Met Office said there was in excess of five millimetres of rainfall across all of its rain gauges in Northern Ireland, however, the wettest spot in the province was Derrylin in Fermanagh – which recorded 18.8mm on Saturday.
Just behind it was Loch Fay in Co Tyrone with 16.2mm, and Killylane in Co Antrim had 16.0mm.
Murlough – not far from the washed out Black parade in Dundrum – came in fourth with 12.4mm. However, well over half of that rain fell in a short period, the Met Office said.
Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson praised those who persevered despite the rain.
"Our supporters are a hardy lot!” he said. “We have nothing but praise for the thousands of supporters who turned out on Saturday, despite the wind and rain.
"Our members, those in the band community and the crowds of supporters throughout Northern Ireland, showed their true grit and resilience.
"Months of hard work and commitment go into the planning of the parades, and everyone involved deserves the highest praise.
"At Cookstown, where I was speaking, the rain was pouring down, with the wind blowing the rain straight at the platform.
"My notes were soaked and I had to speak without them. I had to keep it short!"
In his keynote speech he spoke about the institution’s three 2025 Resolutions on Faith, Loyalty, and the Constitution.
“Unless you live in a parallel universe,” he said, “you can’t help but wonder what is going on in our world today.
“We struggle from one crisis to the next, we no longer trust our political leaders, our country is being overrun, and our national Government lacks the will to deal with our problems.”
On the Constitution, he asked: “Why does our national Government persist in allowing a foreign power to make laws over this part of the United Kingdom?"
And he added: “Our hope for a stable future lies within the United Kingdom and not in some hybrid state, wobbling from one crisis to another.”
He also noted that King Charles resolved to uphold the Protestant faith, adding: “If he keeps that as his focus, then he can be assured of our support.”
Rev Anderson also said that, overall, their hope for the future must remain in their faith.
“Today, more than ever, we need to turn to God, set aside our foolish ways and plead with Him to save us from our sins and in so doing save our nation...Our hope today is not found in man, or political ideologies, but in Christ alone."