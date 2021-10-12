Royal Mail is one of many employers seeking Christmas staff, but major worker shortages already persist in other areas. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Royal Mail has launched a drive to take on 500 temporary Christmas workers as the Department for the Economy (DfE) confirms how employers are struggling to fill vacancies.

Sainsbury’s is also adding 22,000 Christmas workers across the UK, and Amazon 20,000 - with both hiring a proportion in NI. Marks and Spencers has also confirmed that, as usual, it will be hiring temporary staff for every store across Northern Ireland.

But a DfE spokeswoman confirmed that there is already a “general tightening in the labour market with shortages in a number of sectors”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Online job adverts in Northern Ireland were at an all-time high in August 2021, at 52% above their normal monthly tally, she added.

The spokeswoman said that there are already staffing shortages of up to 35% for some food processing-critical occupations. The number of migrant workers in the sector had roughly halved last year compared to the year before - down from 20.6% in 2019 to 10.7% in 2020.

“This is clearly a significant decrease that officials will continue to monitor,” the DfE spokeswoman added.

Representatives for the pig farming and slaughtering sectors have recently warned the News Letter that they are facing an existential threat in NI due to the shortage of mainly migrant workers.

The DfE also noted there is a shortage of up to 5000 drivers - including HGV drivers - in NI, though it added that GB, France, Germany and Poland are all facing much larger shortages.

Ulster University Senior Economist Dr Esmond Birnie said this year the UK saw an increase of 75% in vacancies for accommodation and food service staff and similar levels for in transportation, including HGV drivers.

“And it has been clear for some time that meat processing plants in NI and care homes have been heavily dependent on migrant workers from the EU,” he added.

After Brexit some migrant workers did not want to stay in the UK and some returned to be with their families during lockdown, he said. In addition, the economies of some central-eastern European economies have been growing quite rapidly so their own labour markets are becoming more attractive, especially in Poland, he added.

However it “too early to say” if the dynamics will push the UK towards a ‘high wage economy’, as predicted recently by Boris Johnson, he added.