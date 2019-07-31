Sam McBride: Boris Johnson was gaffe-free in Belfast – but only by evading questions

Downing Street will be happy that Boris Johnson has spent the best part of a day in Northern Ireland’s tricky political environment without any gaffes.

But the new prime minister only did so by avoiding opportunities for expressing his views. On Tuesday, consideration was being given within government to a press conference after Mr Johnson met local parties. But yesterday morning it became clear that there would be no chance to question him, nor even a pooled broadcast interview.

The only fleeting words he uttered were on his way into Stormont House – and then only because Sky News managed to corner him.

In general, Mr Johnson has been a confident media performer. But his refusal to take questions yesterday was reminiscent of Theresa May’s decision to duck media questions and then TV debates during the 2017 general election – an initially minor story which grew to envelop that campaign because it betrayed her lack of confidence.

In locking himself within Stormont House, Mr Johnson also angered workers from Harland and Wolff.

With a shrunken workforce of just 130, there had been an opportunity for Mr Johnson to bolster his populist credentials, help his allies in the DUP and also discomfit Labour by pledging some sort of rescue package for the workers. Instead, they stood picketing Stormont House.

In the bland Downing Street statement issued as Mr Johnson was flying back to London, there was one line which is the most substantive element of his visit. It said that “the prime minister made clear that the UK would be leaving the EU on October 31st, come what may”.

Although that is merely a robust repetition of what Mr Johnson has been saying since he took office, its significance here is that it came after he had met four Northern Ireland parties warning him against a no-deal Brexit, and no doubt NIO briefings along similar lines.

Having kept himself away from microphones, Mr Johnson – or his advisors – have managed to control the message. But the questions about what no-deal means for Northern Ireland – the border regime, the tariffs on farm produce, the constitutional implications and multiple other unknowns – remain unanswered.