Sammy Wilson: Unionists will draw comfort from Johnson and Hunt’s declaration on backstop

DUP MP Sammy Wilson has said the opposition to the Irish border backstop from both Tory leadership candidates will be “a comfort” to unionists.

The DUP Brexit spokesperson also warned the EU to “see a bit of sense” and recognise it won’t be a “weak prime minister” conducting Brexit negotiations any more.#

Both Mr Johnson and Mr Hunt declared the backstop to be “dead” during a debate hosted by the Sun newspaper.

Mr Wilson said the two candidates, one of whom will become the next prime minister, had shown the EU are no longer going to be dealing with a “weak prime minister” such as Theresa May, whom the East Antrim MP said had shown “wishy-washy ambiguity” on the backstop.

Speaking to the News Letter, he added: “They are only stating the obvious – the backstop is dead. It’s not going to find any acceptance and will never get through parliament.”

He continued: “I think that it does send a serious warning now to Brussels that they’re not going to be able to muck about with either of these two candidates.

“From the point of view of unionists in Northern Ireland, it should be a comfort that you now have both candidates to be prime minister saying ‘we will not allow Northern Ireland to be treated differently’.

“We (the DUP) led the charge against the backstop here at Westminster. We made common cause with a sizeable wing of the Conservative Party. We stopped the backstop from being accepted because don’t forget, had we caved on this there were others who were ready to cave in on this as well.”

Asked if the refusal to sign up to the backstop arrangements meant a no-deal Brexit is now more likely, Mr Wilson said: “We have a fight on our hands with Brussels but I think that they (the new prime minister) are more likely to succeed with a clear message that is now coming out, rather than the kind of wishy-washy ambiguity of Theresa May.

“If we end up with no deal, it will be thanks to the intransigence of the EU in refusing to give Britain a fair deal, and in wanting to have their cake and eat it.

“A no deal is not going to be the fault of those who opposed the backstop. It will be the fault of the European negotiators who thought that because they were faced with a weak prime minister previously that they could screw Britain.”

He added: “You would hope that the EU negotiators will now see a bit of sense and adopt a more realistic approach.”

Sinn Fein MEP Martina Anderson, meanwhile, suggested a no-deal Brexit is now more likely. Writing on Twitter, she said: “So it’s a crash out Brexit. No backstop equals no Withdrawal Agreement, equals no future relationship. Give the people of the north of Ireland a choice – ask them what union do they want to be part of.”

• Ursula von der Leyen has been approved as the first female president of the European Commission by MEPs.

The German defence minister was confirmed in the role by a European Parliament vote of 383-327, with 22 abstentions.

The move required an absolute majority under EU rules.

She was nominated by EU leaders to replace Jean-Claude Juncker as part of an overall appointments deal between nations, but still needed the backing of MEPs.

Ms von der Leyen was a last-minute candidate and many legislators were angry none of their lead candidates were selected for the top job.

The secret ballot announcement came after Ms von der Leyen had clashed with Nigel Farage in the European Parliament as she said she would allow another Brexit extension beyond October 31 if there were good reasons.