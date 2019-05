The SDLP has gained another seat on Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

It follows the election of newcomer Eamonn McNeill in the Portadown District Electoral Area.

Also elected was another newcomer Lavelle McIlwrath of the DUP - making a total of three from the party in that area.

Sydney Anderson and Darryn Causby had been elected earlier in the day.

Sinn Fein's Paul Duffy was also elected earlier as was Ulster Unionist Julie Flaherty.