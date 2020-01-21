SDLP calls for NI Audit Office action at council

The SDLP has called for the Northern Ireland Audit Office to intervene over “serious concerns for the financial viability” of the Causeway Coast and Glens council.

The SDLP group of councillors said they have “pulled the plug on senior management” at the council by alerting the audit office to the financial situation.

This comes after documents the independent councillor Padraig McShane said were leaked to him outlined the council’s “dire” finances.

The documents, which have been seen by the News Letter, outline the minutes of a meeting in December involving more than a dozen senior council officials.

“Fundamentally the financial crisis could destroy us,” one of the officials is quoted as saying during the meeting. Another asked: “When is anyone going to tell the councillors that we are broke?”

In a joint statement, the SDLP councillors said: “The facts must be disclosed and those responsible for the crisis made to account for what appears to have happened. Towards that end, we have again called on the audit office to take a direct role in this scandalous state of affairs where the level of indebtedness appears to be fluctuating on a daily basis.”

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Audit Office said: “The local government auditor continues to liaise with the council’s chief executive and the Department for Communities in respect of these concerns.”