SDLP leader Colum Eastwood takes Foyle seat with one of the biggest majorities anywhere

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has been returned as MP for Foyle following an astonishing performance in the general election in Foyle.

Mr. Eastwood polled exceptionally strongly to defeat the outgoing Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion.

The SDLP leader received one of the biggest mandates anywhere in this election, amassing 26,881 votes, 56.75% of the total ballot in Foyle.

His majority over his nearest rival, Sinn Féin's Elisha McCallion, who polled 9,711 votes (20.5%), was 17,170.

The DUP candidate Gary Middleton will be disappointed with his performance.

He received 4,773 votes (10.07%) of the total, substantially down on 2017 when he received 7,398 votes or 16.1 per cent of all votes cast.

Aontú's Anne McCloskey 2,032 (4.29%) was the fourth highest polling candidate.

People Before Profit's Shaun Harkin was slightly down on his 2017 total polling 1,332 (2.81 per cent).

And the Alliance Party's Rachel Ferguson who received 1,267 votes (2.67%) and Darren Guy of the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) who won 1,088 votes (2.3 per cent) failed to make any real impact.

Of a total electorate of 74,346 just 47,370 (63.72) turned out which was down in percentage terms on 2017.