SDLP returns to Stormont with no female representation

Dolores Kelly

The party lost two of its most high profile female Assembly members in what has been a punishing election for them.

Nichola Mallon was one of the high profile casualties with the Infrastructure Minister losing her North Belfast seat to the Alliance’s Nuala McAllister.

From Friday morning it was apparent that Ms Mallon was in trouble after polling 3,604 first preferences votes. Such was the inevitability surrounding her chances of survival that the SDLP deputy leader didn’t appear at the count in the Titanic Centre on Saturday.

Nicola Mallon

She was eventually eliminated on the 11th count having lost to the Alliance candidate as part of that party’s Province wide surge in support.

In her victory speech on Saturday afternoon Ms McAllister paid a warm tribute to the SDLP Minister and all the work she had done in her department predicting that “I know we haven’t seen the end of Nichola Mallon.”

It is understood Ms Mallon will resign her post as Infrastructure Minister having lost her seat even though technically she could hold onto it for an interim period ahead of any Executive being established.

During the last week of campaigning Nichola Mallon travelled to the Upper Bann constituency to demonstrate support for the SDLP’s candidate and Policing Board member Dolores Kelly.

Mrs Kelly and Ms Mallon were pictured in front of a mobile advertisement poster with the headline: “Dodds or Dolores” emblazoned on it.

The left side pictured DUP candidate Diane Dodds in black and white with her leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson set in behind her. The right side was in colour and depicted Mrs Kelly beside SDLP leader Colum Eastwood.

On the billboard the electorate was advised that “borrowed votes in Upper Bann could help Dolores Kelly take out DUP veteran and former minister Diane Dodds.”

In the end Mrs Kelly polled 3,645 first preference votes and lost her seat on the third count in Upper Bann.

Mrs Dodds’ husband Nigel had criticised what he called the pointed and personal line of attack the SDLP had launched against his wife.