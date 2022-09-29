The two parties issued a joint statement calling to extend the voting franchise to NI on Monday at 5:30pm - issued by the Fianna Fail press office.

However news broke of the SDLP announcing the split from the southern only two days later - on Wednesday night.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood told his members that the party must move forward “standing on its own two feet”. He made the announcement to 250 delegates at an extraordinary general meeting of his party to discuss the findings of an internal review into its poor Assembly election performance, the Belfast Telegraph reported.

The joint Fianna Fail and SDLP team which launched their campaign at Stormont this week.

Fianna Fáil Parliamentary Party members Brendan Smith TD, Senator Erin McGreehan, Niall Blaney TD and SDLP MLA Justin McNulty supported the launch of the all-Ireland proposal at Stormont on Monday, with a carefully poised photograph in front of Stormont including members from both parties.

Citing recent NI census results which reportedly slightly more Catholics than Protestants in Northern Ireland for the first time, the representatives said unionists had “nothing to fear” from their proposal.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cavan-Monaghan, Brendan Smith, said: “Extending the franchise for future elections for the Office of President of Ireland- Uachtarán na hÉireann- is a small but meaningful acknowledgement of the need to be inclusive of both traditions, and none, on this island in constitutional change in the future.

“I welcome this initiative by Ógra and at all levels in politics we need to work ceaselessly and positively to derive maximum benefits from the Good Friday Agreement for people throughout all of Ireland.”

Speaking after what he described as an “energising meeting” with young activists, the SDLP’s Mr McNulty said: “We have come a very long way from the days of old when the ambitions and aspirations of young republicans would not have been welcome in a place like Stormont. It gave me pride and pleasure to engage with Ógra Fianna Fáil in Stormont today on the issue of Presidential Voting Rights for all. The passion, energy, and strength of the argument on display were emboldening for everyone involved.

“Ireland is changing, not just because the census results say so, but because the Irish society of old, which many saw as being defined by insular parochialism, has been replaced by a dynamic, inclusive and outward-looking Ireland. For me, this is particularly evident when speaking with our young people. They are not constrained or inhibited by the past, they’re emboldened and fired up for the future.

“Affording Presidential Voting Rights to everyone on this island is a no-brainer. It would be a profoundly sensible and deeply symbolic move, which would serve as a milestone on the road to a new, inclusive, and shared Ireland, and would offer unionism the opportunity to shape our Shared Homeplace. The campaign has my full support and I would encourage others to get behind it.”

Senator for Donegal Niall Blaney said the offer of a presidential vote across the island is one “which unionists must not fear, but rather take it as an invitation to embrace and involve themselves on such matters on a shared Island basis in a manner which in no way affects their constitutional status on this Island as enshrined in the Good Friday Agreement”.

He added: “I would hope that this is seen as an offer to build a shared future and one which leaves nobody behind, whatever their identity.”

Senator for Louth Erin McGreehan added that it is important to work towards an all-Ireland vote in Irish presidential elections.