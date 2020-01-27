Mourners walk the final few steps carrying the coffin of Seamus Mallon into St James of Jerusalem Church in Mullaghbrack, Co. Armagh.

Seamus Mallon funeral: 83 year-old former deputy First Minister and 'great chieftain' is laid to rest in Co. Armagh

The funeral of 83 year-old former deputy First Minister, Seamus Mallon, took place on Monday.

Mr. Mallon's funeral took place in Saint James of Jerusalem Church at Mullaghbrack, Co. Armagh and those in attendance included SDLP leader, Colum Eastwood MP; former Ulster Unionist Party leader, Lord David Trimble; First Minister, Arlene Foster; deputy First Minister, Michelle O'Neill; Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith.

The order of service for the funeral of Seamus Mallon.

The order of service for the funeral of Seamus Mallon.
Former SDLP leader, Mark Durkan; SDLP MLA for South Down, Colin McGrath; SDLP leader & MP for Foyle, Colum Eastwood and former SDLP MLA for Belfast West, Alex Attwood.

Former SDLP leader, Mark Durkan; SDLP MLA for South Down, Colin McGrath; SDLP leader & MP for Foyle, Colum Eastwood and former SDLP MLA for Belfast West, Alex Attwood.
From left to right, Minister for Finance and Sinn Fein MLA for Newry and Armagh, Conor Murphy; deputy First Minister, Michelle O'Neill and First Minister, Arlene Foster.

From left to right, Minister for Finance and Sinn Fein MLA for Newry and Armagh, Conor Murphy; deputy First Minister, Michelle O'Neill and First Minister, Arlene Foster.
Mourners make their way into the chapel for the Requiem Mass of former SDLP Deputy Leader, Seamus Mallon.
