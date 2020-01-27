Seamus Mallon funeral: 83 year-old former deputy First Minister and 'great chieftain' is laid to rest in Co. Armagh

Mr. Mallon's funeral took place in Saint James of Jerusalem Church at Mullaghbrack, Co. Armagh and those in attendance included SDLP leader, Colum Eastwood MP; former Ulster Unionist Party leader, Lord David Trimble; First Minister, Arlene Foster; deputy First Minister, Michelle O'Neill; Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith.

