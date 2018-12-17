Second E.U. referendum odds slashed - Theresa May sets date for vote on Brexit deal

The prospect of a second E.U. referendum is more likely now than it ever has been over the last two years, according to bookmakers.

While most betting websites have no second referendum as odds on favourite they have reacted to the momentum behind the so-called 'Peoples Vote' by slashing the odds of a second E.U. referendum to as low as evens.

The chances of there being a second E.U. referendum are much more likely since British Prime Minister Theresa May failed to get the support she requires to get her exit plan through Parliament.

A lot the main betting companies price the chances of another referendum between 1/1 and 7/5.

The most generous price on a second E.U. referendum actually going ahead can be found with BetFair - 7/5.

What has caused the change in odds?

British Prime Minister, Theresa May, is unlikely to get the support she needs from parliament to get her exit plan through the House, which means the United Kingdom could leave the E.U. in March 2019 without a deal.

Many economists and business experts have described the prospect of a no deal as potentially catastrophic for the U.K. economy.

So, in a bid to seek clarity from the electorate, politicians could start preparing for the possibility of a second E.U. referendum.

Theresa May has ruled out a second referendum but with MPs on both side of the House lending their support to the concept of a 'Peoples Vote' the bookmakers have had no choice but to cut the odds.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has set a date when MPs will vote on whether or not to pass her Brexit plan.

The vote is scheduled to take place on the week beginning January 14, 2019.