Second test drill for national mobile alert

A file photo of a test of a public alert system on a mobile phone. Mobile phones will ring out with an alarm this September as the Government tests its emergency alert system.

​An emergency alert drill will send a test message to mobile phones across the UK next weekend.

It will mark the second test of the national emergency alert system – after the first in 2023.

On Sunday September 7 at around 3pm, mobile phones connected to 4G and 5G networks will vibrate and emit a siren sound for up to 10 seconds.

Mobile phone users will also receive a message making it clear to them that the alert is a drill.

The government has used the system to issue real warnings five times, including in January during Storm Eowyn to warn people in Northern Ireland and Scotland about severe weather.

Government minister Pat McFadden authorised that message to help save lives after widespread red weather warnings were issued.

Approximately 4.5 million mobile phones received the alert, in the largest-ever live deployment of the system.

Hilary Benn, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, said: “We saw the Emergency Alert system's value first-hand during Storm Éowyn in January and this test will be important in making sure we are prepared for future emergencies

“We need to ensure the system is working effectively so people in Northern Ireland get critical information when lives are on the line.”

Approximately 3.5 million people across Wales and south-west England received an alert during Storm Darragh last December.

A 500kg unexploded Second World War bomb found in a Plymouth back garden triggered a warning to some 50,000 phones in February last year.

Messages can be targeted to relatively small areas to pinpoint those at risk.

Some 15,000 phones were alerted during flooding in Cumbria in May 2024, and 10,000 received a warning during flooding in Leicestershire in January this year.

The system is designed for use during the most likely emergencies to affect the UK and warnings would also be transmitted on television, radio and locally by knocking on doors.

Mr McFadden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said: “On Sunday September 7, we will hold a UK-wide test of the Emergency Alerts system to ensure it works when we need it most.

“It is a vital tool for keeping the nation safe when lives are on the line – and every minute matters.

“During Storm Darragh and Storm Eowyn, as millions faced dangerous extreme weather, I saw first-hand how effective it was at getting life-saving advice to at-risk communities in an instant.

“We do not use the system often, but like the fire alarm in your home, it is always on standby should we need to act.”

Last week, the full text of the test message was revealed for the first time, saying: ‘This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a UK government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby.

‘You do not need to take any action. In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe.

‘Find simple and effective advice on how to prepare for emergencies at gov.uk/prepare.